Missouri tries again to replace Benton statue with Truman

1 day 22 hours 2 minutes ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 3:46:50 PM CST February 06, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Charles Nichelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying again to replace a statue at the U.S. Capitol with one of former President Harry Truman.

The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to put Truman's statue in place of one of former Sen. Thomas Hart Benton, who was instrumental in the nation's westward expansion.

State lawmakers passed something similar last year. But it was vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson because the version sent to him mistakenly referenced the accomplishments of Benton's great-great nephew, a famous painter by the same name.

All states are allotted two statues in the Capitol.

Unless the Benton resolution passes, Truman's statue is to replace one of former U.S. Sen. Francis Preston Blair Jr., who was instrumental in keeping Missouri out of the Confederacy.

The resolution now goes to the Missouri House.

More News

Grid
List

MUPD makes arrest in theft of Bird Scooters from storage facility
MUPD makes arrest in theft of Bird Scooters from storage facility
COLUMBIA - MU Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of stealing impounded Bird scooters from a campus storage facility... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 12:32:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Deputies: woman poisoned husband whose body was found in burned home
Deputies: woman poisoned husband whose body was found in burned home
MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Iberia woman after they say she told an inmate she wanted to marry him... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 10:15:00 AM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies arrest one following deadly shooting
Cole County deputies arrest one following deadly shooting
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department arrested one person Friday after a shooting that left one dead and... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 8:15:00 AM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Murder trial expected to conclude Friday for Trenton Forster
Murder trial expected to conclude Friday for Trenton Forster
CLAYTON - Closing arguments are expected Friday in the murder trial against Trenton Forster, who is accused of killing St.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 7:22:00 AM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to testify at House hearing Friday
Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to testify at House hearing Friday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is testifying before Congress for the first time Friday, with Democrats eager... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 5:09:00 AM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Health Department hosts smallpox practice exercise
Health Department hosts smallpox practice exercise
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is hosting public health agencies from 12 other counties... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 12:24:00 AM CST February 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in MU student death in custody
UPDATE: Suspect in MU student death in custody
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has taken 19-year-old Carson Latimer into custody, according to their online detainee records... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 10:40:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Former Rep. John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92
Former Rep. John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92
(CNN) -- Former Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress on record and a politician whose voice loomed... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 9:39:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

No snow days for mid-Missouri tow truck drivers
No snow days for mid-Missouri tow truck drivers
COLUMBIA - Many schools and businesses closed Thursday, but mid-Missouri tow truck drivers were busy doing a dangerous job. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 6:38:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Moberly police officer tumbles on ice, goes viral
Moberly police officer tumbles on ice, goes viral
MOBERLY - A video of a Moberly police officer is going viral after he slipped on ice outside the police... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 6:30:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Parson hosts roundtable on Fast Track workforce program
Parson hosts roundtable on Fast Track workforce program
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson met with community leaders Thursday to talk about the Fast Track Workforce Development Program introduced... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 6:20:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Viewer photos: Ice knocks down trees, limbs across mid-Missouri
Viewer photos: Ice knocks down trees, limbs across mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Fallen trees and limbs are scattered in yards across mid-Missouri, and some have done extensive damage to houses.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 5:19:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

UM Board of Curators discuss enrollment, tuition hike, retirement plans
UM Board of Curators discuss enrollment, tuition hike, retirement plans
COLUMBIA – Enrollment, tuition and retirement were at the top of the agenda as the University of Missouri's Board of... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 3:54:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Columbia reverend reflects on the tragedy of children's funerals
Columbia reverend reflects on the tragedy of children's funerals
COLUMBIA - It's a title Rev. James Gray never imagined holding: "the city's unofficial children's funeral organizer." "Who wants... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 3:06:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Columbia Water and Light battles power outages
Columbia Water and Light battles power outages
COLUMBIA - Staff shortages at Columbia Water and Light were making it unclear when some people without power might see... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:38:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Half of Centralia loses power, city workers respond quickly
Half of Centralia loses power, city workers respond quickly
CENTRALIA - City workers in Centralia spent all day Thursday responding to calls of power outages. A worker discovered... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:38:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty in DWI go-cart crash with young child
Man pleads guilty in DWI go-cart crash with young child
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old Jefferson City man who was riding in a go-cart with a 5-year-old child when... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:03:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri House passes bill on closing public records
Missouri House passes bill on closing public records
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill that critics say would gut Missouri's open records law has passed the state House.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 12:49:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 16°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2pm 20°
3pm 22°
4pm 20°
5pm 19°