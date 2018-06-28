Missouri trooper injured from car accident files suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri state trooper is blaming a drunken driver who struck his patrol car for his injuries and two St. Louis nightclubs for ending his career in law enforcement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Jeremy Potocki was hit when Michael Haley's car slammed into his during a traffic stop three years ago. Potocki says the crash caused severe injuries.

Potocki's lawsuit filed April 27 says Haley was negligent for driving while intoxicated. It also claims Rehab Bar & Grill and JJ's Clubhouse were negligent for not refusing to serve a "visibly intoxicated" Haley, who was at the two clubs prior to the accident.

An online obituary says Haley died April 18 with the cause of death still unavailable.

Rehab and JJ's didn't immediately respond to phone messages left by the Associated Press seeking comment.