Missouri Troops Welcomed Back from Kuwait

SEDALIA - Hundreds of friends and family members welcomed back the 35th Combat Aviation Brigade at the Mathewson Exhibition Center on Wednesday.

The Citizen-Soldiers of the Missouri National Guard's 35th Combat Aviation Brigade returned from an aviation mission in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, which consisted of more than 120 soldiers, concluded its mission of building and maintaining partnerships in the Middle East to promote peace and stability in the region.

Tiffany McLemore sat in the bleachers and waited to see her husband. After a difficult year, McLemore said this day could not have come sooner.

"I went through a major car accident. I could still see him through the computer, but personally not being able to touch him was very hard," said McLemore.

McLemore's husband commanded the 35th Combat Aviation Brigade. Colonel Mark McLemore commended his troops and looks forward to the time he will spend with his family.

"It was a very unique mission set, and we did things that I thought we'd never do before. I had an awesome group," said Col. McLemore.

According to the Missouri National Guard website, some soldiers returned home to meet children or grandchildren for the first time. For others, it means seeing families and friends for the first time in about a year.

Governor Jay Nixon along with other local leaders thanked the soldiers at the welcoming ceremony.