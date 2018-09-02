Missouri unemployment dropping to 2008 levels

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest point in more than six years.

The state Department of Economic Development released data Tuesday showing the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped from 5.9 percent in October to 5.6 percent in November.

That puts the unemployment rate at its lowest rate since May 2008.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment grew by 4,500 jobs in November, bringing the number of new jobs for the year at more than 42,000.