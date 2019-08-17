Missouri unemployment rate drops slightly
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's unemployment rate has dropped slightly.
The state's Economic Development Department announced Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went down from 3.9 percent in May to 3.8 percent in June.
Unemployment had been holding steady at 3.9 percent from March through May.
Data also show Missouri gained 11,900 jobs from May to June. The change in nonfarm employment came as the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force fell by more than 21,000 people in that same time period. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.
