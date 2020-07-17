Missouri unemployment rate falls for June

JEFFERSON CITY – According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state's June unemployment rate fell to 7.9%.

The national unemployment rate for June was 11.1%.

This is the lowest the Missouri unemployment rate has been since early April, and is down from 10.1% in May.

According to the report, the increase in employment is equal to 71,600 jobs.

The department said it is focused on continuing the momentum of job creation, and has launched new programs designed to stimulate business, including:

$20 million for an emergency broadband investment program.

Up to $30 million for small businesses.

Additional grant funding for manufactures producing personal protection equipment for use in Missouri.

The department will also host virtual jobs fairs on July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Job seekers can register by clicking here.