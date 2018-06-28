Missouri unemployment rate falls to 5.3 percent

JEFFERSON CITY – Data released on Wednesday reports Missouri’s unemployment rate for September has decreased.

The 5.3 percent unemployment rate is the lowest for the state since August 2007.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development released the data in the September 2015 job report. The report shows that the September rate decreased by three-tenths of a point since August.

The report also showed a total of 6,500 new jobs. According to the report several Missouri industries had significant job growth in September, including 3,000 new jobs in durable goods manufacturing.

The largest growth was in the retail trade industry with the addition of 3,200 new jobs.

Nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 16,500 jobs with local government jobs experiencing most of the reduction.