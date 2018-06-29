Missouri unemployment rate increases slightly in January

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri unemployment rate increased slightly in January to 5.5 percent while the state's nonfarm employment went up 14,300 jobs.

The state Department of Economic Development on Tuesday released data showing the seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased from 5.4 percent in December.

Unemployment had been dropping slightly in recent months and reached its lowest rate since April 2008 in December.

The increase in unemployment matches a national growth in January, taking the country's unemployment up to 5.7 percent from 5.6 percent in December.

The report also shows Missouri's nonfarm employment has grown by 43,200 jobs in the past year.