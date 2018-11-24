Missouri Unemployment Rate Rose in February

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Economic Development Department is citing "harsh winter weather" as a likely reason for a rise in the state's February unemployment rate.

Figures released Tuesday show Missouri's jobless rate was 6.4 percent last month. The department previously reported that unemployment held steady at 6 percent from December to January.

The national jobless rate in February was 6.7 percent.

Despite the unemployment rate increase, the department said Missouri added 1,300 jobs during February on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Missouri's civilian labor force of about 3 million people grew by nearly 5,400 during February. The labor force includes people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.