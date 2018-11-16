Missouri unemployment rate ties for record low

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's unemployment rate has hit a tied record low.

Data released Thursday from the Department of Economic Development show the state's unemployment rate tied for a record low of 3.1 percent in October.

Since data started being tracked in 1976, the only other time unemployment was so low was from October 1999 to January 2000.

The unemployment rate edged down slightly from 3.2 percent in September.

Seasonally adjusted employment went up by more than 6,000 jobs from September to October. It's up by close to 33,000 compared to the same time last year.