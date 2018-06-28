Missouri Union Members Rally Against Right to Work

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - About a thousand Missouri union members rallied at the state Capitol to combat legislation that would prohibit labor contracts from requiring that all employees pay union fees.

The proposal is a top priority of House Republican leaders who say the so-called right to work bill is necessary for the state to compete for jobs.

But Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon disagreed while speaking at Wednesday's rally and said he would veto the bill. He called it "unnecessary and misguided," and vowed to fight the proposal if the Legislature decides to put it on the 2014 ballot.

The rally is an annual event sponsored by the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council. Rally attendees said it's important to talk with lawmakers about the impact of legislation affecting union membership.