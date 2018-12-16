Missouri unions prepare for another right-to-work fight

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new fight over right-to-work may take place this year as Republicans enjoy a larger majority.

A Missouri House committee approved right-to-work bills this week, setting the stage for a potential vote on an issue that drew national attention last year when the measure failed to get the constitutional majority needed in the House.

Freshmen Republicans elected in competitive districts, some with a strong union presence, may hold the key to whether right-to-work moves this year.

Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis says he's been pleasantly surprised at the number of newly elected Republicans who are willing to discuss the issue.

He says even if the measure gets to the governor's desk, Democrat Jay Nixon will veto it. He says the number of pro-labor Republicans will likely stop an override effort.