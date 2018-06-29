Missouri university report suggests student union renovation

COLUMBIA (AP) - A University of Missouri-commissioned report said the school's student union is in need of renovations after parts of the building were found to be in poor condition.

The Columbia Missourian reported that a $35,000 study conducted by a consulting firm recommended the Memorial Union North undergo renovations that would include fixing and expanding the building.

Memorial Union North's renovation would include redoing the building's second floor and the addition of a third floor that would hold a 10,000 square-foot ballroom. Renovation would likely be funded by Mizzou Store sales and reservation fees paid by off-campus organizations to use the center, according to Student and Auxiliary Services spokeswoman Michelle Froese.

The report also said a new Welcome Center could be ideal for donor and football recruiting events, but its construction shouldn't be a priority for the school.