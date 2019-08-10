Missouri university researchers already growing hemp

3 hours 44 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in order to collect information to help farmers who plan to grow the state's newest cash crop in the spring.

It was been illegal to grow hemp across the U.S. and in Missouri because it is a type of cannabis without high levels of THC — the chemical that gives people a high. In recent years, federal and state governments have loosened those restrictions. This year, Missouri lawmakers dropped a pilot program that allowed hemp farming only on 10- to 50-acre plots. A law that pass this year contains no acreage restrictions but requires growers to be licensed by the state Agriculture Department, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The law allowed universities to begin growing the plant immediately to collect useful data on the new crop for farmers, but otherwise takes effect on Aug. 28. The University of Missouri has research plots at seven centers across the state.

"When you're starting a brand new crop — you know, we haven't grown this for 100 years — so when you start a brand new crop, we don't know the basics about it," said Tim Reinbott, assistant director of the University of Missouri's Agricultural Experiment Station. "Getting a chance, this head start, that we can grow it and feel it and touch it and learn something about it before next year when farmers get to grow it in Missouri — that's huge."

Reinbott said St. Louis-based Tiger Fiber LLC is sponsoring the study. The company provided seeds and is monitoring THC levels to ensure they don't exceed the legal limit of .3% THC. The hemp grown through the experiment will be destroyed.

Tom Raffety, who farms corn and soybeans near Charleston in southeast Missouri, is president of the Missouri Hemp Producers Association. He said he's heard "horror stories" from farmers in other states who paid for bad seeds.

"There's only so much information you can find on the internet, and much of it's wrong," he said. "Hopefully the university research will really give some guidance to growers moving forward."

Topics being studied include what row spacing works best, how the crop grows in different regions of the state, how tolerant the plant is to drought, how much watering is necessary, and weed control.

Perryville Republican Rep. Rick Francis sponsored this year's hemp law and said he thought hemp, which is used in thousands of products, could be an economic development tool in rural parts of the state. The challenge after next year's growing season will be connecting growers to buyers, he said.

"That's one of the keys," he said, adding that working groups are already trying to solve marketplace problems.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

More News

Grid
List

Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
30 minutes ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned Contractor and Business Expo strives to help people on the job hunt and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 4:33:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 10:01:34 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10pm 81°
11pm 79°
12am 78°
1am 78°