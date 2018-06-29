Missouri Unveils Terror-Free Investment Product

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Investors in Missouri's college savings plan can now ensure that they don't invest in nations that sponsor terrorism. The terror-free investment plan is being offered through the state's 529 plan. The plan is named after a section of the IRS code that allows people to invest for education without paying taxes on that money. The investment arm of UMB Financial will manage the terror-free college savings portfolios. Last year, Missouri became the first state to divest its employee pension funds from companies that deal with Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria. Those countries are on the U.S. State Department's list of terror-sponsoring nations. Similar divestment efforts targeted South Africa and apartheid during the 1980s.