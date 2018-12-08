Missouri uses the 3-ball to beat Oral Roberts 80-64

6 hours 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 Saturday, December 08, 2018 7:47:33 AM CST December 08, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri looked to be in trouble after Oral Roberts' DeShang Weaver drilled a pair of 3s to cut the Tigers' lead to just three at the beginning of the second half.

Missouri hadn't been able to break Oral Roberts' zone defense and all of its big men were in major foul trouble.

But Missouri's offense came alive in the second half to defeat Oral Roberts 80-64 Friday night for its third win in a row.

The Tigers fed off the 3-point shot all game. Freshman Torrence Watson shot 4 for 4 from 3 and Mark Smith knocked in three from beyond the arc as well. He led the Tigers with 14 points. Missouri finished 12 for 26 from 3.

"I came in a little late and hit a 3, then Mark (Smith) hit a 3, then a layup," Watson said. "Every time we hit a 3, the bench gets hyped, everybody gets hyped. So it really gets us going."

It wasn't all pretty for the Tigers, however. Missouri's bigs played with foul trouble all game. Forwards Jeremiah Tilmon, Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko finished with four, three and four fouls, respectively.

Tilmon was called for two, including a technical, in his first six minutes of playing time. Off the bench, Nikko picked up four fouls in his first three minutes and Smith committed three fouls in his first four minutes.

As a result, the Golden Eagles had their way down low for most of the game. Emmanuel Nzekwesi took advantage of Missouri's foul situation and scored 17 points to lead Oral Roberts. Emir Ahmedic came off the bench for ORU to lead all players with 10 rebounds.

But nearly every time the Golden Eagles would cut a Tigers lead, Missouri would roar back with a big 3-pointer.

"What I was really disappointed in was our 3-point defense," Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills said. "Specifically with guys who could shoot. The two guys we knew could really shoot ended up going 7 for 10 from 3 and the rest of the team went 5 for 16."

The turning point of the game came around the 13-minute mark in the second half when Missouri senior Jordan Geist sprinted down the court for a fast break layup and stole the following inbounds pass. He converted an and-one after the swipe to put the Tigers up 10. The basket was in the midst of a 10-0 run.

"I think it helped us, and I think it helped him," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.

The Tigers would extend their second-half lead up to 29 before putting Oral Roberts away.

BIG PICTURE

Oral Roberts: The Golden Eagles now have nine losses. Credit to Oral Roberts for staying in the contest against Missouri, but its defense slowed down in the second half.

Missouri: The Tigers are carrying momentum from this three-game winning streak into a two-game stretch against more challenging opponents, Xavier and Illinois. They'll need to play how they did in the second half, rather than the first, to win both of those matchups.

TROUBLES WITH THE ZONE

Throughout the first half, Missouri had difficulty breaking Oral Roberts' zone defense. The Tigers had a handful of possessions where they tossed the ball around the perimeter without being able to penetrate into the lane.

"We've just got to move the ball better," Geist said. "We kind of just kept passing it back to each other, not doing much. The most we can do is try to get them out of it. The more shots you make, you've got to force them out of it."

SANTOS DEBUTS

Missouri guard K.J. Santos appeared in his first game for the Tigers after transferring from Illinois-Chicago in 2017 and dealing with a foot injury. Santos went scoreless in 11 minutes of play. He picked up a rebound and turned the ball over twice.

"We wanted to try to play him," Martin said. "Defensively, I think he's ready to play, conditioning-wise. Offensively, I think he's a step slow, and you can see that in practice. He hasn't been able to shoot shots because of the foot."

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts has a break before playing Richmond on the road Dec. 15.

Missouri returns to Mizzou Arena on Dec. 18 for a matchup against Xavier.

More News

Grid
List

Teen killed in Columbia crash on I-70 Drive Southwest
Teen killed in Columbia crash on I-70 Drive Southwest
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen was killed in a car crash Saturday, according to a report by Columbia police. ... More >>
13 minutes ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 Saturday, December 08, 2018 2:21:00 PM CST December 08, 2018 in News

One hurt after two overnight Columbia fires
One hurt after two overnight Columbia fires
COLUMBIA - Only one person was injured after two overnight fires kept fire crews busy into the weekend. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 Saturday, December 08, 2018 8:33:00 AM CST December 08, 2018 in News

Jingle Bell Run hopes to ring in a cure for arthritis
Jingle Bell Run hopes to ring in a cure for arthritis
COLUMBIA - Runners and walkers dressed up in holiday wear for the annual Jingle Bell Run in Columbia on Saturday,... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 Saturday, December 08, 2018 7:43:00 AM CST December 08, 2018 in News

Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 8:53:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:33:20 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:43:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Sports

President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 1:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:30:33 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Continuous News

US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:55:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:33:26 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:27:28 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:14:53 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 9:23:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 35°
4pm 33°
5pm 30°
6pm 29°