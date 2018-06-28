Missouri utility to appeal $10M award in worker's lawsuit

CLINTON (AP) — A Missouri-based utility says it will appeal a state judge's award of more than $10 million to a worker who said he developed respiratory issues at one of the company's sites.

A judge in west-central Missouri's Henry County last week ruled in favor of James Philpott, concluding that Kansas City Power & Light was responsible for the man's form of asthma.

Philpott had alleged that chemical exposures while he worked at KCP&L's coal-fired Montrose Station plant in Clinton sickened him. Philpott's attorneys argued that KCP&L failed to provide Philpott with respiratory protection and offered no formal training until 2013 about the hazards Philpott faced.

Circuit Judge William Hass awarded Philpott nearly $5.4 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Philpott's wife was granted $300,000 in compensatory damages.