Missouri Valley College baseball falls 9-8 in ten innings

MARSHALL - The Missouri Valley College baseball team traveled to St. Louis on Wednesday for a ten-inning game against No. 7 Missouri Baptist University. The Vikings grabbed an early lead, but fell in extra innings by a 9-8 score.

Missouri Valley scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to jump out in front by a 7-0 margin over the Spartans. Missouri Baptist answered back with three runs in the bottom of the third, then added another three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull to within a 7-6 deficit. Missouri Valley added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth inning. After both teams went scoreless in the ninth, the game went into extra innings. Missouri Valley could not score a run in the top of the tenth, but MBU finished off the comeback with the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth to edge the Vikings 9-8.

Leading the way for Missouri Valley was Junior Rightfielder Jake Stafford who was 3-for-5 from the plate with a run scored. Senior Third Baseman Trevor Duffy was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI's while Junior Designated Hitter Andrew Skinner was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. The Vikings finished with 10 hits and three walks, while MBU committed six errors in the game.

The loss went to Sophomore Pitcher Joey Longstreet who pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up three hits and the one run. Junior Pitcher Logan Faber started the game and went three innings with four hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts.

The loss drops Missouri Valley to 14-9 on the season and moves Missouri Baptist to 26-4.

Up next, the Vikings will play in a four-game weekend conference series at home against Evangel University. The first doubleheader will take place Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at Indian Foothills Park.