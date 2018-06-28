Missouri Valley College drops softball doubleheader

MARSHALL — Missouri Valley College's softball team lost both of its games Thursday against Clarke University.

It dropped game one 12-9 after taking the early lead, and lost the second 4-1.

The Vikings took the early lead in game one when senior first baseman Briana Billups reached base on error driving home junior second baseman Kaya Naiwi.

Junior shortstop Courtney Carl's groundout drove home junior centerfielder Morgan Ginger to put the Vikings up 2-0 in the bottom of the second.

Clarke responded in the top of the thirs, scoring three runs with two outs.

The Crusaders increased their lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth. They would then add five more runs an inning later, taking a 9-2 lead.

Billups' single drove home Naiwi, who had hit a triple, in the bottom of the sixth to reduce the lead to six runs, but Clarke responded again in the seventh, scoring three runs on six hits to push the lead to 12-3.

Senior catcher Allison Kuchan brought home the first run in the seventh for the Vikings during their rally attempt.

Freshman third baseman Kaila Dewitt brought home another on a two-out hit, and a bases loaded walk from Billups brought Kuchan across.

An error on a ball in play from sophomore designated player Sabrina George drove home both Dewitt and Naiwi. Billups crossed on junior rightfielder Erika King's single.

The Vikings had the game-winner on the plate, but Clarke got the win on a ground out, holding Missouri Valley College to a score of 12-9 in game one.

Billups finished with two hits, one run scored and two RBIs while Naiwi had two hits and three runs scored. Dewitt had two hits, one run scored and one RBI.

Bethany Chamblee picked up a no decision during her 5.2 innings pitched, having given up eight runs and nine hits. Pitcher Mackenzie Hombs registered the loss after pitching for a third of an inning.

Missouri Valley once again took the lead in game two, this time with a solo home run by junior designated player Chelsea Bowman.

Sophomore pitcher Lexus Kirkpatrick retired all Clarke runners through the first three innings, facing one over the minimum through the top of the fourth.

Clarke would score in the top of the fourth to tie the game at one, and then laoded the bases on two erros. Dewitt was able to make a diving catch which would end the inning at 1-1.

The Crusaders added onto their lead in the fifth on a two-out base hit, taking on their final two runs in the seventh, defeating the Vikings in game two by a score of 4-1.

Four MVC players had base hits, while Bowman had two hits, one run, one RBI and the home run. Kirkpatrick pitched the whole game, giving up eight hits total with three earned runs and one strikeout.

Missouri Valley Conference dropped to 5-13 overall with Thursday's two losses, and looks to improve upon this record Saturday when it hosts Avila University in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.