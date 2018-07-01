Missouri Valley College Men's Volleyball Falls to Park

MARSHALL -- The No. 10 Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team took on No. 1 Park University Wednesday night at Burns Athletic Complex. MVC fought hard with Park but fell 3-1.

The Vikings honored their two seniors Rightside Hitter Thomas Jerrom and Libero Aaron "Ka'aiwaihia-Ebanez" Robinson.

The Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team battled in the first two matches with Park but fell just short 21-25 and 19-25.

The Vikings rallied early in the third to take the set 25-22. The fourth match went back and forth with neither team leading by more than three points, but Park took the final set 24-26 to take the match.

The loss drops the Vikings to 14-8 overall and 3-5 in MAMVIC play. Park improves to 18-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.