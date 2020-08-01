Missouri Valley College named to NAIA All-American team

MARSHALL — On Thursday, it was announced that Missouri Valley College's Raviel Burton had earned Honorable Mention for the 2015-2016 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball All-American team.

Burton was Missouri Valley College's second leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 9.1 average.

He also registered double-figures in 24 of 32 games and had a double-double in 14 of them.

His high point of the season was during the Dec. 2 game against Benedictine College with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

He is the third All-American from Missouri Valley College in the past four seasons, and the fifth under head coach Chad Lance.

Burton finished his Viking career with 1,272 points, putting him as fifth all-time for the program.

His 697 rebounds are second in the program, while his 136 blocked shots are the program's highest.