Missouri Valley College Softball loses both games in doubleheader

MARSHALL - The Missouri Valley College softball team lost both of its games Monday in Tucson, Ariz., falling 7-1 to Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) and 9-8 to Presentation University (S.D).

Freshman pitcher Shelby Conklin kept the first game scoreless through four innings before Olivet Nazarene broke through with five runs in the fifth inning. The Vikings left several runners in scoring position and could not rally, finally falling 7-1.

A slow start marked the beginning of the second game against Presentation, but the Vikings broke a 2-2 deadlock in the fifth and pushed across five runs. The Vikings could not hold the 7-2 lead, and the seventh inning saw Presentation score seven runs to go ahead 9-8, and the score would hold.

The losses drop Missouri Valley to 3-3 on the season. The Vikings will play two more games on Tuesday in Tucson, against Lawrence Tech University (Mich.) and University of Saint Francis (Ill.)