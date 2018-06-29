Missouri Valley Men Hit the Mats at Lindenwood

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team traveled to St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday to take part in the Lindenwood Open, squaring off against some NCAA Division I and II programs.



The Vikings had a number of their wrestlers win early round matches, but only one member was able to wrestler for a medal. Freshman Jacob Ekster placed sixth at 149 pounds. Ekster was able to advance to the championship quarterfinals, then made his way through the wrestle-back rounds, eventually ending up in the fifth place match.



The Vikings will wrestler at home for the first time this season Wednesday evening. Missouri Baptist University visits the Burns Athletic Complex for a men's and women's wrestling dual. The men's dual is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.