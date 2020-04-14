Missouri Valley's Simmons earns conference wrestler of the week

MARSHALL—The Heart of America Athletic Conference named Missouri Valley’s Andrew Simmons wrestler of the week. The eighth-ranked junior earned a victory by pin in last week’s dual against Truman State University.

At 157 pounds, Simmons pinned his opponent in 1:17 to help the No. 2 Vikings secure a 40-3 rout victory in the season finale and earn his first career weekly conference honor.

The award marks the third straight week a Viking has claimed Heart Wrestler of the Week honors.

The California native will enter Saturday’s regional with an 8-3 record on the year, and Missouri Valley will host the 2016 NAIA Central National Qualifier at the Burns Athletic Complex. The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. with three other ranked opponents on hand, including No. 1 Grand View University from Iowa.