Missouri Valley's Simmons earns conference wrestler of the week

4 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Monday, February 15 2016 Feb 15, 2016 Monday, February 15, 2016 5:13:00 PM CST February 15, 2016 in Olympic Sports
By: Joseph Gjata, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MARSHALL—The Heart of America Athletic Conference named Missouri Valley’s Andrew Simmons wrestler of the week. The eighth-ranked junior earned a victory by pin in last week’s dual against Truman State University.

At 157 pounds, Simmons pinned his opponent in 1:17 to help the No. 2 Vikings secure a 40-3 rout victory in the season finale and earn his first career weekly conference honor.

The award marks the third straight week a Viking has claimed Heart Wrestler of the Week honors.

The California native will enter Saturday’s regional with an 8-3 record on the year, and Missouri Valley will host the 2016 NAIA Central National Qualifier at the Burns Athletic Complex. The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. with three other ranked opponents on hand, including No. 1 Grand View University from Iowa.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
COLUMBIA - After a resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center tested positive for COVID-19, all tests so... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in Top Stories

Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has confirmed a shipment of N95 respirator masks is coming to Missouri.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District and Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation have selected six educators as finalists... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation will provide nearly $152.5 million in emergency funding for Missouri airports in response to... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies are left searching for new ways to protect their employees after the state... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:43:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia is asking for proposals from organizations interested in providing camping services for the city's... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

New Tolton High School principal named
New Tolton High School principal named
COLUMBIA — Dr. Daniel Everett will be the new president and principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School starting July... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:43:54 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
JEFFERSON CITY — The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some found not to have met standards... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
COLUMBIA - UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members and deans will all take 10% pay cuts as... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:46:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:22:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 7:27:40 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
MEXICO - Two companies in Mexico, Missouri have laid people off due to the COVID-19 situation, including True Manufacturing and... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 6:28:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is set to start classes next school year on August 25. With the district moving... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce wants people to buy from local stores to help the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 3:27:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7pm 47°
8pm 44°
9pm 43°
10pm 42°