Missouri Valley Vikings Stay Striving

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College football team remains in the No. 3 spot in this week's NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon.

The 5-0 Vikings are coming off their bye week, heading into the second half of their regular season and remain behind the same two teams as last week, No. 1 Marian (Ind.) and No. 2 Georgetown (Ky.).

Five Heart of America Athletic Conference teams are ranked in this week's poll. The other four HAAC teams include No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene University, No. 12 Benedictine College, No. 18 Baker University, and No. 21 Evangel University who enters the poll for the first time this season.

The No. 3 Vikings will host No. 12 Benedictine College who will come into the game with a 5-1 record. This Saturday will be the 2012 Homecoming game for the Vikings with kickoff at 2 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.