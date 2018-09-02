Missouri vet center found not following opioid procedures

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — An inspection of opioid drug management practices at a Veterans Affairs center in southeast Missouri found that some procedures were not followed.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the findings come after the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center recently came under fire by a pain-management doctor who criticized procedures regarding narcotics management.

The Department of Veterans Affairs didn't give specifics last week about the anonymous claims that resulted in the 2016 inspection, but it says it related to opioids. Opioids include pain relievers like hydrocodone, codeine and oxycodone.

The Office of Inspector General found that six of the 10 veterans it reviewed didn't have urine drug screens performed as recommended. Five didn't sign informed consents before beginning long-term drug therapy.

Pershing staff say they're complying with the inspection recommendations.