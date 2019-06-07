Missouri Veterans Commission director resigns

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 13 2017 Dec 13, 2017 Wednesday, December 13, 2017 10:37:00 PM CST December 13, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The director of the Missouri Veterans Commission has resigned amid complaints about care at the St. Louis Veterans Home.

New commission chairman Tim Noonan after a closed meeting Wednesday announced Executive Director Larry Kay's immediate resignation. Kay didn't immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment after the meeting.

The commission picked Missouri Air National Guard Col. Grace Link to be interim director.

Kay's departure comes after several reviews found no wrongdoing at the St. Louis home. But an independent investigation called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens found substandard care there.

Greitens in response this week replaced five Veterans Commission members and said both Kay and the home's administrator should be fired.

The governor released this statement, in part: "Missouri's veterans—our neighbors, friends, parents, and grandparents--were being hurt. When people are being hurt, and bureaucrats fail to act, fail to listen, and offer only excuses, we're going to find out, and they are going to be replaced.”

It's up to the executive director to decide whether to fire Administrator Rolando Carter.

