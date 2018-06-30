Missouri Volleyball Earns Top-Spot in National Tournament

COLUMBIA - The NCAA's volleyball tournament selection committee has given Missouri the fourth overall seed in the national tournament.

The 34-0 Tigers will host the first two rounds of play at the Hearnes Center December 6-7. IUPUI will play Misssouri in the first round.

Central Arkansas and Purdue will also travel to Columbia and will play in the first round. If Missouri knocks off IUPUI, the Tigers will play the winner of that game.

Missouri has won the SEC Championship and the volleyball team was the first Missouri team to win a championship in the new conference.

The Tiger volleyball team is trying to become the first SEC team to win a national volleyball championship.

Missouri has crushed most opponents this year and has only lost eight sets on the season.