Missouri Volleyball Picked Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

COLUMBIA - The Missouri volleyball team was named fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll on Wednesday. The Tigers who have seven freshmen on this year's team finished with 32 points in the poll to finish just ahead of sixth-place Baylor and just behind fourth-place Texas A&M. Texas was picked to win the league with seven first-place votes, totaling 63 points overall.



Mizzou is coming off of one of its most successful seasons in program history after advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2010. The task for head coach Wayne Kreklow in 2011 will be replacing five seniors from the 2010 roster, but a talented freshman class, which includes three Volleyball Magazine Fab 50 honorees, should help the Tigers overcome that in 2011. The Tigers, who won 22 matches and advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinal in 2010, were picked fifth in last year's preseason poll as well.



The news about the preseason Big 12 rankings comes one day after both Molly Kreklow and Brittney Brimmage were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 teams on Tuesday. Mizzou opened its preseason training camp on Tuesday and the two-a-day practices will culminate on August 19 with the playing of the annual Black and Gold Scrimmage at the Hearnes Center at 6:30 p.m.