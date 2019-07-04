Missouri volleyball selected fourth in SEC preseason coaches poll

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday the Missouri volleyball team was picked fourth in the SEC preseason coach's poll.

The Tigers collected 113 points, just five points shy of Tennessee in third place.

Junior outside hitter Kyle Deberg was named to the 2019 Preseason Volleyball All-Southeastern Conference Team. This is her first time earning the honor. Last season, she picked up a top 10 ranking in conference kills, kills per set, points, points per set, aces and aces per set.