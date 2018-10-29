Missouri volleyball survives home test from Texas A&M

Missouri volleyball hasn't lost since September and will look to continue their roll on Friday.

Columbia - The 24th ranked Mizzou volleyball team (20-4, 10-2 SEC) completed an undefeated month of October with a five set (23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8) home win over Texas A&M. The Tigers have now won eight straight matches, and haven’t lost since September 30th.

The victory was 14 year head coach Wayne Kreklow’s 300th during his time at Mizzou. He now has a 300-144 record as the head man for Mizzou volleyball.

Redshirt freshman setter Andrea Fuentes has been a key piece during this eight game win streak. She orchestrated the Tiger offense all afternoon to the tune of a career high 61 assists. She added 12 digs to tally her team leading eighth double-double on the season. Leketor Member-Meneh set a new SEC high for kills in a game this season with 17, surpassing her own mark of 16 from earlier in the season. Outside hitter Kylie Deberg had 16 kills and 15 digs in a balanced performance from the Illinois transfer.

The Tigers remain in third place in the SEC after a 2-0 week. After consecutive home matches, Mizzou will hit the road for consecutive road contests. First up will be a trip to the other Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks will be looking for revenge after the Tigers dominated them in three sets in the first match of the current win streak.