Missouri volleyball sweeps undefeated South Carolina to open SEC play

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 21 2016 Sep 21, 2016 Wednesday, September 21, 2016 9:30:00 PM CDT September 21, 2016 in Sports
By: Matt Vereen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Missouri volleyball opened SEC play with a three set sweep of South Carolina. The Gamecocks had a perfect 12-0 record coming into the Thursday night match at the Hearnes Center.

The Tigers won the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.

Senior Carly Kan led the Tigers to victory with 10 kills and 14 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Redshirt junior Melanie Crow also had an impressive game with 12 kills and seven digs.

Mizzou improves to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play with the win.

The Tigers ride a five game win streak into Sunday when they host Ole Miss (11-2).

