Missouri volleyball sweeps undefeated South Carolina to open SEC play

COLUMBIA - Missouri volleyball opened SEC play with a three set sweep of South Carolina. The Gamecocks had a perfect 12-0 record coming into the Thursday night match at the Hearnes Center.

The Tigers won the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.

Senior Carly Kan led the Tigers to victory with 10 kills and 14 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Redshirt junior Melanie Crow also had an impressive game with 12 kills and seven digs.

Mizzou improves to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play with the win.

The Tigers ride a five game win streak into Sunday when they host Ole Miss (11-2).