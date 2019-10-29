Missouri voter ID measure from GOP candidate OK to circulate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican candidate for Missouri secretary of state now can gather signatures for an initiative petition to allow lawmakers to require voter identification.

Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Tuesday the proposed constitutional amendment could begin circulating.

St. Louis Republican Jay Ashcroft was pushing the initiative petition. It would allow the Legislature to require voters to present photo identification at the polls.

Ashcroft was set to begin a tour of Missouri Wednesday to promote the initiative petition.

Ashcroft faces fellow Republican state Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, in a bid for secretary of state in 2016. Kraus also introduced measures to place voter ID on the ballot.

Kander was running for U.S. Senate in 2016. So far there is no Democratic candidate for secretary of state.