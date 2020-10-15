Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) — With the election just three weeks away, a federal appeals panel in St. Louis is expected to rule soon on whether Missourians casting mail-in ballots can drop them off in person, despite a state regulation requiring them to be delivered via mail.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Kansas City on Friday issued a temporary restraining order allowing voters to return mail-in ballots in person.

But a day later, Wimes granted Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s request for a temporary stay, pending a ruling by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

It’s unclear when the three-judge panel will issue its ruling.