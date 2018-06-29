Missouri voter turnout forecast at 40 percent

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's local election authorities are expecting about 40 percent of registered voters to cast ballots in Tuesday's elections.

The voter turnout predictions are compiled by the secretary of state's office from figures submitted by local clerks and election officials. They are based on rolls showing more than 4 million registered voters in Missouri.

The predictions range from a low of about 15 percent in some counties to more than 60 percent in other counties.