Missouri voter turnout projected to set record

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri election officials were predicting Thursday a record number of people would cast ballots in Tuesday's elections.

Local election authorities expected nearly 3.1 million people to vote. That would exceed the high mark of 2.9 million votes cast in the 2008 elections.

Figures from the secretary of state's office show Missouri has more than 4.3 million registered voters this year. If the predictions hold true, that would be a 71 percent voter turnout.

That percentage would be highest since a 78 percent turnout in 1992. At that time, Missouri had a little more than 3 million registered votes.

This year's voter turnout projections range from a low of barely one-third of the voters in Boone County to a high of 90 percent in Linn and Stone counties.