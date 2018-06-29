Missouri Voters Continue Rejecting Taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Passing a tax increase in Missouri has been difficult for the past several decades, no matter the tax or destination for the extra cash.

The most recent example of tax animosity is this month's defeat of a proposed cigarette and tobacco tax - the third unsuccessful attempt at an increase in a decade.

Missouri's tax of 17 cents per pack of cigarettes is the lowest in the country.

But a tobacco tax isn't the only tax to be defeated in Missouri.

Voters rejected a cellphone tax in 1999 and 2002. In 2002, a proposal to boost sales taxes and fuel taxes for transportation was turned down. And additional tax proposals were killed in 1982, 1988 and 1991.