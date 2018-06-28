Missouri Voters Retain State Judges

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Supreme Court Judge George W. Draper III will remain on the high court while voters in St. Louis County kept a judge that an evaluation committee had recommended ousting.

Appellate judges and trial judges in urban areas stand for periodic retention votes after they are appointed. No other candidate appears on the ballot and voters simply choose whether to keep the judge.

A judicial evaluation committee had advised not retaining St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Dale Hood. The evaluation from the Missouri Bar gave Hood low marks in categories such as fairness and impartiality and whether he bases decisions on evidence and arguments. Voters rejected the committee's advice.

Missourians also retained Draper for the Supreme Court. He was appointed in October 2011.