Missouri Voters Take Poll

Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new poll says that Missouri voters seem ready to put a Democrat in charge of the White House. The poll was conducted last week by Maryland-based Research 2000 for the Post-Dispatch and KMOV-TV News. The survey of 800 likely Missouri voters shows them favoring the top Democrat, U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, over the top Republican, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. But pollster Del Ali says the results could change before the Missouri primary on February 5th as other states like Iowa and New Hampshire select their nominees.