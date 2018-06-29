Missouri vs. Arkansas: news, scores and stats

COLUMBIA - Mizzou can win back-to-back SEC East championships with a win against Arkansas today. But it won't be easy. Arkansas is the 1st team ever to win back-to-back shutouts against ranked opponents.

Follow us here on our live blog for news, stats, scores and much more. Updates are in reverse chronological order.

Markus Golden: "Seeing all the fans, this felt like a rivalry from the start." #Mizzou

Markus Golden: "If they don't respect us now, they're never going to respect us." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 29, 2014

Pinkel says Taylor Chappell "dinged his arm" which is why #Mizzou made the switch on the offensive line — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 29, 2014

Pinkel said he's not sure about the injury status of Russell Hansbrough #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 29, 2014

After the Georgia loss, Pinkel said he told the team this would be a year where they have to win games in the 4th quarter. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 29, 2014

Asked Pinkel if there will be a day people expect #Mizzou to do this every year. He laughed and said "That's too deep for me." — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 29, 2014

Gary Pinkel: "Our fans were rocking." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Gary Pinkel: "This was pretty indicative of this football team of just battling." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou finishes the regular season on a 6-game winning streak. The only 2 they were favored in: Kentucky and Vanderbilt — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou is the only team in the #SEC to go undefeated in November in the past 2 years — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou had 20-1 odds of winning the #SEC East. If you had put down $20, you would've won enough to buy tickets to the #SEC Championship — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou is 1 of only 3 teams that have won 5 division titles since 2007. The other 2: Alabama and Florida St. Pretty elite company — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Critics said #Mizzou didn't belong. After back to back division titles, they've proved everyone in the #SEC wrong — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou fans are chanting 'We Want Bama!' — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Aarion Penton screams on the sideline: "The 4th quarter is where we live!" #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Bud Sasser has the most catches (64) of any #Mizzou WR since @TJMoe28 in 2010 (92) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou has now started 3 drives inside the 10 yard line — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

And that's back to back weeks #Mizzou special teams has been beat by a fake — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

That's disappointing for #Mizzou. 16 play, 73 yard drive ends in a blocked FG. Arkansas still leads 14-6 in the 3rd quarter — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou changed up its offensive line at halftime. Taylor Chappell out. Connor McGovern moved from RG to RT. Mitch Hall is in at RG. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou Play Breakdown: 24 passes 11 runs (by running backs) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Nice stop by the defense to start the 2nd half. Let's see if the offense made adjustments. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

If #Mizzou can stop dropping the ball and give Taylor Chappell some help at RT, I think they can come back and win — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Arkansas leads 14-6. This is the fewest points #Mizzou has scored in the 1st half since the Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/tim0ptXpOM — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Wow. What a turn of events. #Mizzou goes from nearly turning the ball over deep in their own territory to making a 50-yard field goal — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

No fumble. That's a HUGE break for #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

So far, this is the worst performance since the Georgia game — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Biggest offensive line in football? Doesn't matter for Markus Golden. His 16th TFL #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Arkansas doing its best Missouri impression...7 penalties so far for the Hogs — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

...And #Mizzou gives it right back. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

And that's what happens when you leave Markus Golden unblocked... — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou on CBS: 34-0 loss to Georgia 59-42 loss to Auburn 42-10 loss to Alabama 31-10 loss to South Carolina Trailing Arkansas 14-3 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

So far we've seen a dropped pass on offense, a muffed punt on special teams and a dropped interception on defense. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

With that Darius White catch, all of #Mizzou starting seniors have made a play on Senior Day — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Marcus Murphy gives #Mizzou fans a scare by muffing the punt but he recovers. Tigers have still only fumbled once (fewest in the country) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

And that means Arkansas will not get 3 straight shutouts against ranked teams — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

After missing 2 extra points last week, #Mizzou Andrew Baggett responds with a 52-yard field goal. Arkansas leads 7-3 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Huge sack. May put #Mizzou out of field goal range. Taylor Chappell just got beat. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

#Mizzou running backs have combined for just 5 carries, 1 yard so far. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

That was a very fast 1st quarter. Arkansas leads 7-0. Here's the stats: pic.twitter.com/38Y3QixjSX — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

And that is #Mizzou 847th drop of the season — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Nice catch by Bud Sasser. He has 39% of #Mizzou receiving yards this season — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

As I've said before, #Mizzou offense is at its best when Maty Mauk is running the football. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Arkansas scores 1st to start the #BattleLineRivalry; 7-0 with 6:48 remaining — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Shane Ray is 3rd in the country with 14 sacks pic.twitter.com/bA2jHoxugm — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Arkansas is the 1st team ever to win back to back shutouts against ranked opponents. pic.twitter.com/9jZZ3FWGuu — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Maty Mauk has thrown 7 TD and only 1 INT over his past 4 games #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/onuqSFqHoj — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

I think we know who the real rival still is pic.twitter.com/S94pk1G6lt — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014

Will this soon be changed to 'We Still Hate Arkansas?' #BattleLineRivalry pic.twitter.com/zZMbqjqbx7 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 28, 2014



