Missouri vs. Florida: preview and predictions

COLUMBIA - This year, I'm hosting a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup. This week, Mizzou travels to Florida to take on the Gators on Saturday, October 17 at 6 p.m. CT

Note: To hear from the team and check out Florida's highlights, watch the video.

1. Missouri's Offense: Mizzou is among the worst offenses in the SEC. The most alarming stat is they're dead last in time of possession.

2. QB Situation: Mizzou's Maty Mauk and Florida's Jeff Driskel have the 2 lowest passer ratings in the SEC. And Florida will use a two-quarterback system with Driskel and Treon Harris.

3. Florida's Defense: Dante Fowler Jr. is one of the best defensive ends in the conference. And historically, the Gators defense is good. But statistically this season, they're 9th in scoring defense, 8th in yards allowed and 13th on 3rd down.

Prediction: Mizzou's offense has been a mess for the past three games. I don't expect them to turn it around against Florida, especially not on the road.

Missouri 17

Florida 20

Mihir's Predictions This Season: 4-2