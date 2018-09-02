Missouri vs. Georgia: news, stats and scores

COLUMBIA - No. 23 Missouri hosts No. 13 Georgia in a pivotal SEC East matchup. The Tigers had an extra week to prepare for the Bulldogs and won't have to contend with Todd Gurley. Gurley was suspeneded earlier this week for NCAA violations. The Bulldogs will have to rely on younger players and quarterback Hutson Mason to get a victory in Columbia. The winner of this game will take control of the SEC East.

Updates are in reverse chronological order.

Markus Golden said #Mizzou didn't take Georgia lightly after the Todd Gurley suspension "We don't do that here." — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Maty Mauk said he's never played a game that bad in his career "And I don't plan on doing that again either... https://t.co/Q0MWtgjrYQ — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Bud Sasser: "That was pathetic. We should never play that bad." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Asked Pinkel if he's ever had a loss like this. "In my career? Yeah. I'm old man." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Pinkel on bouncing back from this loss: "You have to learn and forget. I've been here before. It's not a lot of fun." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Pinkel said he knew Darius White would not be available after Wednesday's practice. Will try to get him back next week. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Pinkel: "I don't think I've ever had a team turn the ball over 5 times." He hasn't at #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Gary Pinkel said he never considered benching Maty Mauk. "I didn't want to." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Gary Pinkel speaking to the media after the game. #Mizzou

After forcing a turnover in 47 straight games, #Mizzou has not forced a turnover in 3 straight games — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

This is #Mizzou 1st shutout at home since 2002 https://t.co/99IG6BILLX — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou has 7:46 to avoid a shutout. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

The last time #Mizzou was shut out at home was 2002 (38-0 loss to Kansas State) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou has 5 turnovers. That's the most ever under Gary Pinkel. Last time was vs. Colorado in 2000 (via/ @MU4124) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Fans are bolting for the exit #Mizzou

Georgia leads #Mizzou 27-0 in front of 1. National CBS Audience 2. Sold-out crowd 3. A ton of recruits — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Some #Mizzou fans are leaving the game

J'Mon Moore is #Mizzou leading receiver (2 catches, 33 yards) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Shane Ray leads the country with 12.5 TFL — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

This is the 1st time Maty Mauk has thrown 3 INT in a game. That one wasn't his fault though. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

That's freshman DE Charles Harris' 2nd career sack. I think he's the next #DLineZou star — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou runs out for the 2nd half, down 20-0

It's been 10 years since #Mizzou was shutout in the 1st half (Nov. 20, 2004 vs. Kansas) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

I predicted #Mizzou would win 27-20. In order for that to come true, they'd have to do what Hickman did last night and score 27 unanswered — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou defense has not forced a turnover in 10 consecutive quarters — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou offense has 76 yards, is 0-5 on 3rd down and has 3 turnovers — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

What a way to end a terrible half of football...#Mizzou trails Georgia 20-0 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

This is by far the worst I've ever seen #Mizzou look. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Maty Mauk has as many completions as he does interceptions — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou on CBS 31-10 loss to South Carolina 42-10 loss to Alabama 59-42 loss to Auburn 20-0 deficit to Georgia — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Just imagine if Todd Gurley wasn't suspended... — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

The good news is Maty Mauk's passer rating has climbed up from -100 to -1.9 #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Give credit to Georgia's defense. That option play was very well defended. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Once again - time of possession has been a problem #Mizzou 5:10 Georgia 13:53 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

I spoke too soon. #Mizzou gets completely faked out on that play. Hutson Mason scores the TD. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou run defense has been incredible. Nick Chubb: 16 carries, 33 yards, 2.1 YPC — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

27. The number of total yards #Mizzou has in the 1st quarter of this game and the 3rd quarter of the South Carolina game. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mauktober hasn't started too well — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou fans should be lucky it's only 6-0 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Markus Golden now has 8 tackles for a loss. What a beast. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Maty Mauk's passer rating has declined SDSU 180.25 TOL 190.00 UCF 155.4 IU 127.93 SC 67.90 Today: -100 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Yes, the ball bounced off Marcus Murphy's hands. But that was a bad pass. Mauk's 2nd INT of the day. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Markus Golden lined up really wide on that play. Gets the QB hurry; brings up 3rd & 9. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Georgia's leading WR Chris Conley has a left knee injury. He may return. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Maty Mauk not looking good so far. Throws his 5th interception of the season. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Gurley or no Todd Gurley, Georgia is sticking with the run. On that drive: 2 passes, 8 runs. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

That's the 2nd fumble #Mizzou has forced this game (both recovered by Georgia). They really want to start a new turnover streak... — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

There were 5 or 6 #Mizzou defenders to make the tackle on Georgia's 1st run. That's the key — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Georgia's Leonard Floyd forces Maty Mauk to throw the ball away on 3rd down. Coach Henson compared Floyd to Aldon Smith #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Fans are still coming in but already a packed house for kickoff #Mizzou

Former Hickman star @Lucky_Lefty18 will get his 2nd career start, 1st in his hometown. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

Correction: That was Jontay Porter, not Jayson Tatum. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson on the sidelines

Tolton's Michael Porter Jr. at the #Mizzou game too

Former #Mizzou star L'Damian Washington on the sidelines

— Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou Shane Ray got his 1st career sack against Georgia last year. Now leads the #SEC in sacks

Georgia Todd Gurley suspended so No. 27 Nick Chubb will start. He was a 5-star recruit (according to @247Sports)

#Mizzou wearing pink socks, gloves for breast cancer awareness month

#Mizzou WR Darius White not dressed for the game; will not play (groin)

#Mizzou WR Jimmie Hunt wearing a brace on his right knee

Georgia QB Hutson Mason pre-game

1 hour until kickoff for the #Mizzou vs. Georgia game

— Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 11, 2014

#Mizzou fans dressed up for 'Mauktober'

I don't see #Mizzou Darius White in the pre-game receiver drills

#Mizzou Tiger Walk before the Georgia game

Pretty cool block 'M' grill at a #Mizzou tailgate

#Mizzou fan Bailey Cummings has done this for every home game this year except SDSU.

These #Mizzou fans take the term 'Arrive Early' really seriously. Some came at 3 p.m...20 hours before kickoff




