Missouri vs. Texas A&M: news, scores and stats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Missouri Tigers take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies in a crucial contest. The Tigers are hoping to keep their lead in the SEC East while the Aggies are trying to build on last week's upset of Auburn. The two teams were rivals from the Big 12 days and both will be looking to make a statement Saturday night. Get the latest news, scores and stats on KOMU 8's live blog.

Tweets are in reverse chronological order.

Pinkel says Maty Mauk probably had his best game #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou beats Texas A&M 34-27. The Tigers are 2 wins away from back to back SEC East Championships pic.twitter.com/jpWEiAgPq8 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#SEC Score Alert: Georgia beats Auburn 34-7. The Tigers will have to win out in order to win the #SEC East — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou offense scored 4 TD that quarter. They haven't scored 4 TD in an entire #SEC game this season. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou freshman RB Ish Witter scores his 1st career TD. Tigers now have 294 rushing yards. This offensive line has been dominating. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou Shane Ray is just 2 sacks away from tying the #SEC sack record (15) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

This is the best #Mizzou offense has looked in a long time. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Texas A&M reporter in the press box after Russell Hansbrough TD: "Are you kidding me?" #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Wow. I don't even know how to describe that... — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Re-watched Texas A&M's last TD...Kenya Dennis straight up got beat. He's gotten beat a few times today. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Attendance: 104,756. That's the biggest crowd #Mizzou has ever played in front of. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Huge hole up the middle. Russell Hansbrough with the 33 yard run (longest in #SEC play). — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Bad decision. Not sure if Maty Mauk saw the safety on that play. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Markus Golden just beat Cedric Ogbuehi - who's the highest ranked offensive lineman on ESPN's Draft Board. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Huge missed opportunity by #Mizzou. Can't settle for FG. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Penalties are killing #Mizzou. They have the most in the #SEC during conference play (8.4) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Markus Golden is a beast. Consistently gets to the ball and makes plays. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou vs. Texas A&M is tied at 3 after the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/cL1uMWcboq — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

That's Darius White's 1st catch in nearly a month (been injured) #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#SEC Score Alert: Auburn vs. Georgia is tied at 7 after the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/Miub3EX8zu — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Game tied at 3. Excellent job by #Mizzou defense to hold Texas A&M to a FG. Aggies currently have just 1.8 yards per play. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou leads 3-0. More importantly, that was a 9-play 60 yard 4:36 drive. Gotta keep the Aggies offense off the field — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Nice blocking by Hansbrough allows Marcus Murphy to pick up a 1st down. We've seen some interesting looks from #Mizzou offense so far — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

The 1st designed QB run of the game. I think #Mizzou is at its best when Maty Mauk is running the football. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#SEC Score Alert: Tennessee beats Kentucky 50-16. Here's the final stats. #Mizzou plays at Tennessee next week. pic.twitter.com/6leJBWNuuG — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

I can feel the press box moving during the Aggie War Hymn https://t.co/0yAKUymH0M — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Texas A&M's Myles Garrett will not play today. Huge break for #Mizzou. He has 11 sacks this season. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Former #Mizzou star Henry Josey is here to watch the game — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

Falcons and Jets scouts watching the #Mizzou defensive line pic.twitter.com/C6mqkkpgSN — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

The key if #Mizzou wants to stop the Aggies offense #DLineZou pic.twitter.com/rqllssS6Pj — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou Braylon Webb is warming up but he'll have to sit out the 1st half (targeting penalty vs Kentucky) pic.twitter.com/AdxQhVtcEH — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou is a 3.5 point underdog against Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/0Pm8eFGL4Q — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014

#Mizzou Shane Ray is 3 sacks away from tying the #SEC sack record pic.twitter.com/Gb1fEEwKzY — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) November 16, 2014