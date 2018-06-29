Missouri vs. UCF preview and predictions

COLUMBIA - This year, I'm going to host a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup. This week, Mizzou hosts Central Florida on Saturday, September 13 at 11 a.m.

Note: To hear from the team and check out UCF's highlights, watch the video.

1. Justin Holman Starting: UCF is starting its third quarterback in three games. The Jaguars drafted Blake Bortles to replace former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert. Pete DiNovo lost the starting job in Week 1. So the new starter is Justin Holman, who Mizzou actually recruited in high school.

2. Receivers Return: Mizzou's secondary will be tested Saturday. UCF returns four of its top five receivers including J.J. Worton.

3. UCF is Healthy: Two of the Knights best offensive players return from injury this week - wide receiver Randall Hall and running back Will Stanback.

Prediction: I expect Maty Mauk to make some big plays against a secondary that was shaky against Penn State.

Missouri 38

UCF 20

Mihir's Predictions This Season: 2-0