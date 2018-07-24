Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: news, stats and scores

COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts Vanderbilt in a SEC East matchup. It is Missouri's annual homecoming game. The Tigers and Commodores have split games against each other in Missouri's first two years in the SEC. Vanderbilt won the first matchup in Columbia. In his last three games, Maty Mauk has completed 27 passes on 73 attempts for 249 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. The Tigers still have their eyes on winning the SEC East and the offense needs to improve if there is any chance of making it back to the SEC Championship.

Updates are in reverse chronological order.

Pinkel: "We didn't expect to be this inexperienced at wide receiver this year." Mentions Levi Copelin and DGB #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Pinkel said Darius White strained his other groin in Wednesday's practice. He's missed 3 games this season. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Pinkel: "We had way, way too many penalties...that's Missouri beating Missouri." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Pinkel said Mauk's 36-yard run was a designed QB run. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Gary Pinkel on 14 penalties: "We didn't see that coming. It's something we'll look at tomorrow." #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Gary Pinkel talking to the media after #Mizzou win against Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/TMPLCZXWBc — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Next up for #Mizzou: Kentucky, who hung with the No. 1 team in the country today — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Maty Mauk stats this month: 42% completion, 4.16 yards/att, 2 TD, 5 INT So much for #Mauktober — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou had the most penalties (14) since 2007 (14 vs. Kansas, via @MU4124) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Maty Mauk's receivers haven't helped him out much so he completed a pass to himself #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Vandy's 2 wins: 3-point win over UMass 1-point win over Charleston Southern No reason #Mizzou should only lead by 3 late in the 4th — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou announced attendance: 65,264. That's about 6,000 short of a sell out on Homecoming pic.twitter.com/P4ymzlNhrP — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That is also Maty Mauk's 1st passing TD against an #SEC team this season (via @missourisports) — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That is Maty Mauk's 1st touchdown pass in 100 passing attempts. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Great play call by #Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Henson — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou called 2 passes on that drive. 1 drop, 1 sack — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

There's another example. Vandy splits right through Mitch Morse and Brad McNulty for the sack. #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Bud Sasser's drop is an example of how it's not all Maty Mauk's fault #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Harold Brantley applies the pressure; Braylon Webb gets the interception. #Mizzou extends the turnover streak to 2. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#SEC Score Alert: Mississippi State only leads Kentucky 24-17; 8:21 remaining in the 3rd quarter — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Pretty much the only thing #Mizzou has done well so far is the #TigerStripe pic.twitter.com/8ZuHCeA7Hf — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou was a 24-point favorite going into this game. They lead by 10-7 at halftime — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That's the first points #Mizzou defense has allowed in 120 plays — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#SEC Score Alert: Mississippi State leads Kentucky 17-10 at halftime pic.twitter.com/Y2JVqbRcHv — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That was #Mizzou 1st touchdown at Faurot Field in 95 plays — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Video of Anthony Sherrils targeting call #Mizzou https://t.co/mv72Kcx5le — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

I've seen about 50 fans leave in the past few minutes #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/wF9Ei8vSrA — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That was Maty Mauk longest pass in nearly a month. Had a 41-yard pass against South Carolina. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Maty Mauk got more yards on that pass (35) than he had in the entire Florida game (20) #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

After review, play stands. Anthony Sherrils ejected for targeting. Controversial call. — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

That's #Mizzou 2nd 3 and out of the game. They had 17 over the past 3 games — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Maty Mauk has played 195 snaps since his last passing TD. 90 passing attempts during that span #Mizzou — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Score Alert: #Mizzou 3 - Vanderbilt 0; 10:59 remaining in the 1st QTR — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Vandy plays keep away from Marcus Murphy. Pooch kick gives #Mizzou the ball at the 37 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou Tiger Stripe worked out pretty well pic.twitter.com/A5e9Es1lI1 — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou runs onto the field. They can clinch a bowl game with a win. pic.twitter.com/e19oXh8bJx — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Former Hickman star Wesley Leftwich making the start in front of his hometown pic.twitter.com/e5fIb0zdcN — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Fireworks at Faurot pic.twitter.com/iy3LqMOHcc — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin pic.twitter.com/XwwHcULPgv — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

Expect this cannon to go off a lot today. Vandy is dead last in the #SEC in scoring offense pic.twitter.com/SJUOBCeEZJ — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou assistant basketball coach Tim Fuller on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/ruURXiiTpM — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014

#Mizzou WR Darius White is not dressed; will not play pic.twitter.com/j5AVfvW5tO — Mihir Bhagat (@MihirBhagat) October 25, 2014