Missouri warns Nevada plant about air quality violations

NEVADA (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says a processing plant in southwest Missouri faces penalties of up to $10,000 per day if it continues to violate air quality regulations.

The Joplin Globe reports the Missouri Department of Natural Resources sent an order Friday to Dan Scannell, president of the Nevada division of Custom Drying Solutions. The agency had already performed two inspections of the plant and sent a warning letter about its process of evaporating wastewater.

The stage agency says Nevada residents have complained about the smell from the wastewater processing.

The DNR gave company officials until Nov. 4 to reply. Scannell says the company takes the situation seriously and is working with the Department of Natural Resources to resolve the issue.