Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from Arkansas after two bass boats crashed on Table Rock Lake.
Investigators say the crash happened in the Viney Creek Area around 7:30 a.m. Friday. That area is north of Golden, Mo. near Emerald Beach.
Investigators say the two who died were inside the same boat. One boat landed on top of another boat. A person on the second boat suffered serious injuries.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
in
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
in
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
in
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
in
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
in
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - As parents and student-athletes continue to protest the ban on some youth sports games... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 39-year-old Missouri man accused of threatening to shoot people at a Walmart has been sentenced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are investigating two separate shots fired reports in west and south Columbia from Thursday evening.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 3 p.m.: The Columbia Board of Education met in a closed session with its attorney regarding the field... More >>
in
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ( WPMT ) -- "It was really, really hard and scary," said James Stafford, a veteran. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A firefighter has been killed in the El Dorado Fire, the blaze sparked this month by a botched... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Commerce Department plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration's executive... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Pre-pandemic, many of us viewed flying simply as a method of getting from one destination to another as... More >>
in
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and... More >>
in