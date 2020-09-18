Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake

NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from Arkansas after two bass boats crashed on Table Rock Lake.

Investigators say the crash happened in the Viney Creek Area around 7:30 a.m. Friday. That area is north of Golden, Mo. near Emerald Beach.

Investigators say the two who died were inside the same boat. One boat landed on top of another boat. A person on the second boat suffered serious injuries.