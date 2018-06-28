Missouri Will Get Millions in Federal Funds

In addition, extending Stadium Boulevard farther east of the city to Interstate 70 will get $3 million, which pleases at least some drivers despite the inconvenience caused by the project.

"It's just normal irritations with construction. Delays, the dust and the dirt, they're necessary when you have construction," said Nik Palo of Columbia. "It doesn't bother me that much, it's more the level of traffic on the road that's kind of an irritation. If any construction could help that, that'd be great."

The project will extend Stadium from Highway 63 east to the Lake of the Woods exit on I-70.