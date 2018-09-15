Missouri Will Host Bike Race

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Missouri will host its first statewide cycling race next year. Organizers say the six-day race will be similar to those in California and Georgia, and will include professional cycling teams from this country and abroad. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder said the event will boost the state's tourism and promote physical fitness. Kinder said the state should emphasize physical health, especially for children and young adults. The event will be Sept. 11-16, although no host cities are lined up yet.