Missouri, Wisconsin partner to boost bird population

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 100 North American game birds were sent from Wisconsin to Missouri as part of an effort to restore Missouri's ruffed grouse population.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are working together to repopulate ruffed grouse in east-central Missouri. The agencies' goal is to trap and relocate 300 grouse to Missouri over three years.

Ruffed grouse are native to Missouri but the population disappeared years ago.

The 100 Wisconsin ruffed grouse were recently released in the River Hills region, which is the largest contiguous block of forest north of the Missouri River.

Missouri Conservation Department official Jason Isabelle says this year's grouse restoration was a success.

The birds are part of the pheasant family and have a dark ruff on their necks.